AIIMS NORCET Nursing Officer Admit Card 2023 OUT; Direct link

AIIMS NORCET Admit Card 2023 download link active

AIIMS NORCET 2023 Admit Card: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi has issued the admit card for Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (AIIMS NORCET) Recruitment Exam 2023. The AIIMS NORCET admit card is hosted on the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates who have registered for the exam can access and download their NORCET admit card by logging in with their ID and password.

The AIIMS NORCET 2023 examination will be held on June 3, 2023. AIIMS New Delhi is conducting the exam for Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse-Grade-II)- Group ‘B’ on direct recruitment basis at various hospitals. As per the official notification, a total of 3,055 posts are to be filled through this recruitment examination. Candidates must verify the details mentioned in the NORCET admit card 2023 soon after downloading it.

AIIMS NORCET 2023 Admit Card: How to Download

Aspirants can download their AIIMS NORCET Admit Card 2023 by following the simple steps provided here.

Go to the official website of AIIMS New Delhi at aiimsexams.ac.in. Click on the 'AIIMS NORCET 2023 Admit Card' link on the homepage. Next, log in with your user ID and password and click on the admit card tab Download the AIIMS NORCET admit card PDF and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link: AIIMS NORCET 2023 Admit Card