AIIMS NORCET-8 Recruitment 2025 Exam: 1,794 nursing officer vacancies to be filled, check vacancy break-up AIIMS NORCET-8 Recruitment 2025 Exam: AIIMS has notified the vacancy numbers for the upcoming NORCET-8 Recruitment 2025 Exam. Students who are applying for the NORCET-8 Recruitment 2025 Exam can check institute-wise vacancy break up on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. Check details here.

AIIMS NORCET-8 Recruitment Exam 2025: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has today released the vacancy numbers for the upcoming nursing officer recruitment. According to the information, the institute will fill a total of 1,794 nursing officer vacancies through the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) -8 for the year 2025. The registration procedure for the NORCET -8 has already started and will continue till March 17.

Out of the total number of vacancies, AIIMS Patna has the highest number with 308 posts. It is the only institute with 29 seats for the persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWBD), of which 24 vacancies are for women and 5 are for men. Other significant vacancies include 300 positions at the Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS) in Maidangarhi and 202 positions at AIIMS in New Delhi.

Check institute-wise vacancy numbers

AIIMS NORCET-8 Recruitment Exam 2025: Who is eligible?

Candidates must have a B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing/B.Sc. Nursing or B.Sc. (Post-Certificate)/Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized institute, and be registered as Nurses & Midwives with the State/Indian Nursing Council. Alternatively, they can hold a Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery, also recognized, and must have two years of experience in a minimum 50-bedded hospital after obtaining their qualifications.

Age Limit: The age of the candidate should be between 18 and 30 Years. There will be age relaxation as per Recruitment rules of respective Institutes/Hospitals.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, ''Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 8''.

It will redirect you to a window where you need to click on 'create a new account'

Provide basic details to register yourself.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 8 application form for future reference.

Application Fee