AIIMS NORCET-8 2025 exam schedule announced, admit cards for prelims to be released on this date The exam schedule for AIIMS NORCET 8 in 2025 has been released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. Candidates interested in applying for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-8 can check the latest updates regarding the exam here.

AIIMS NORCET-8 2025 exam: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has announced the exam schedule for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-8. According to the official announcement, AIIMS NORCET Stage 1 (Preliminary Exam) will be conducted on April 12, 2025, and stage 2 (CBT) will be conducted on May 2, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,794 nursing officer vacancies in 23 institutes including AIIMS and other colleges. Recently, AIIMS New Delhi announced the category-wise vacancies for NORCET-8. According to the information, AIIMS Patna has the highest number of vacancies, with 308 positions available, while the Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS, Maidangarhi) has 300 vacant posts. The selection of candidates will be conducted in two stages: Stage 1 will consist of a preliminary exam, followed by Stage 2, which will be a computer-based exam.

The registration process for the NORCET 2025 exam is currently open and will continue until March 17, 2025. Candidates are advised to submit their application forms by 5 PM on the final day. Following the review of the application forms, the status of the AIIMS NORCET application will be available on the official website starting March 25. The correction facility will be available from March 26 to April 1 up to 5 pm.

AIIMS NORCET-8 2025 exam admit card release date

Before releasing the AIIMS NORCET-8 2025 exam admit card, the institute will release the exam city slip, which will be out one week prior to the exam. AIIMS NORCET-8 2025 exam admit card will be released two days before the exam. Candidates have been advised to keep track on the official website for latest updates.