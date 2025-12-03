AIBE 20 answer key 2025: AIBE answer key tentative release date, direct link AIBE 20 answer key 2025: The candidates can check and download AIBE answer key 2025 on the official website- allindiabarexamination.com. Know how to download AIBE 20 answer key PDF.

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE-20) answer key is likely to be released this week. The candidates can check and download AIBE answer key 2025 on the official website- allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE 20 exam was held on November 30, the candidates who had appeared for AIBE 20 exam analysed the paper as moderately difficult.

AIBE 20 answer key 2025: How to download at allindiabarexamination.com

Visit the official website- allindiabarexamination.com

Click on AIBE 20 answer key 2025 PDF link

AIBE 20 answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save AIBE 20 answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it

AIBE 20 answer key 2025: Steps to raise objections at allindiabarexamination.com

Visit the official website- allindiabarexamination.com

Click on AIBE 20 answer key 2025 objection window link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supporting document PDF

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save it and take a print out.

After receiving objections raised on AIBE answer key 2025, BCI will review it and release the AIBE 20 final answer key and result. AIBE 20 final answer key and result will be available on the official website- allindiabarexamination.com.

For details on AIBE 20 exam, please visit the official website- allindiabarexamination.com.