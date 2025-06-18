Agniveer Admit Card 2025: Forgot password? Here's how to download call letters easily The Indian Army has scheduled the Agniveer recruitment exam from 30 June to 10 July 2025. All those who applied for the Agniveer recruitment exam can download their call letters by visiting the official website - joinindianarmy.nic.in.

New Delhi:

The Indian Army has released the Agniveer admit cards 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Indian Army Agniveer Exam 2025 can download their call letters from the official website - joinindianarmy.nic.in. If you are facing problems in downloading the admit card or have forgotten the password, then an easy method is given in this article through which you can easily access your admit card.

How to download the Agniveer Recruitment Exam Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can follow the simple steps outlined below to download the Agniveer Admit Card 2025.

Visit the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in. Click on the link 'Agniveer Admit Card 2025'. Enter your Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth. Log in and download your admit card. Take a printout of the admit card and carry it with you to the examination centre.

What to do if you forgot your password?

The Indian Army has uploaded the admit cards on its official website. The candidates can download the Agniveer Admit Card 2025 by visiting the official website. However, many candidates are unable to download their admit card due to forgetting their password. If you are also facing this issue, there is no need to worry. In this article, we have explained a simple method to help you reset your password and easily download the Agniveer Admit Card without any hassle.

In order to download Agniveer recruitment exam 2025 admit cards, the candidates are required to enter their registration number and password or date of birth on the login page. If you have forgotten your password, click on the ' Forgot Password’ or 'Reset Password' link on the website. Then, use your registered mobile number or email ID to set a new password.

Once you have set a new password, log in to the website again to download your admit card. While downloading, ensure that all the details mentioned on the admit card are correct. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card and carry it with them to the examination centre.

Exam from June 30 onwards

Agniveer Recruitment 2025 exam will be conducted from June 30 to July 10. All candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance and appear for the exam with full preparation.

Details mentioned on the call letters