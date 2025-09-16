Advertisement
AFCAT Result Date 2025: How to download IAF AFCAT scorecard PDF at afcat.cdac.in

New Delhi:

The Indian Air Force (IAF)  Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) result will be announced soon. The candidates can check AFCAT result on the official portal- afcat.cdac.in and download scorecard PDF. AFCAT exam was held between August 23 and 25. 

To download IAF AFCAT scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- afcat.cdac.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- registration number, roll number and date of birth. IAF AFCAT scorecard PDF will be available on the screen for download. Save IAF AFCAT scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

IAF AFCAT scorecard 2025 PDF: Steps to download at afcat.cdac.in 

  • Visit the official website- afcat.cdac.in 
  • Click on IAF AFCAT scorecard 2025 PDF link 
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • IAF AFCAT scorecard 2025 pdf will be available for download 
  • Save AFCAT scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

Along with AFCAT result 2025, the IAF AFCAT merit list will be released. The candidates can follow these steps to download AFCAT toppers list PDF- 

To download  IAF AFCAT toppers list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- afcat.cdac.in and click on AFCAT merit list PDF link. IAF AFCAT toppers list PDF will be available for download. Save IAF AFCAT toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

  1. Visit the official website- afcat.cdac.in 
  2. Click on AFCAT toppers list PDF link 
  3. IAF AFCAT toppers list PDF will be available for download
  4. Save AFCAT merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

For details on IAF AFCAT result 2025, please visit the official website- afcat.cdac.in.  

