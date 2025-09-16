AFCAT Result Date 2025: How to download IAF AFCAT scorecard PDF at afcat.cdac.in AFCAT Result Date 2025: The candidates can check AFCAT result 2025 on the official website- afcat.cdac.in. Know how to download AFCAT scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

The Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) result will be announced soon. The candidates can check AFCAT result on the official portal- afcat.cdac.in and download scorecard PDF. AFCAT exam was held between August 23 and 25.

IAF AFCAT scorecard 2025 PDF: Steps to download at afcat.cdac.in

Visit the official website- afcat.cdac.in

Click on IAF AFCAT scorecard 2025 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

IAF AFCAT scorecard 2025 pdf will be available for download

Save AFCAT scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Along with AFCAT result 2025, the IAF AFCAT merit list will be released. The candidates can follow these steps to download AFCAT toppers list PDF-

To download IAF AFCAT toppers list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- afcat.cdac.in and click on AFCAT merit list PDF link. IAF AFCAT toppers list PDF will be available for download. Save IAF AFCAT toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on IAF AFCAT result 2025, please visit the official website- afcat.cdac.in.