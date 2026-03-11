AFCAT result 2026 out at afcat.edcil.co.in; how to download scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 01/2026) result has been declared. The candidates who had appeared for AFCAT can check and download scorecard PDF on the official website - afcat.edcil.co.in. AFCAT was held on January 31.

To download IAF AFCAT scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- afcat.cdac.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- registration number, roll number and date of birth. IAF AFCAT scorecard PDF will be available on the screen for download. Save IAF AFCAT scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Along with AFCAT result 2026, the IAF AFCAT merit list will be released. The candidates can follow these steps to download AFCAT toppers list PDF-

To download IAF AFCAT toppers list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- afcat.cdac.in and click on AFCAT merit list PDF link. IAF AFCAT toppers list PDF will be available for download. Save IAF AFCAT toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on IAF AFCAT result 2026, please visit the official website- afcat.cdac.in.