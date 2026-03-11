Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Jobs
  3. AFCAT result 2026 out at afcat.edcil.co.in; how to download scorecard PDF

AFCAT result 2026 out at afcat.edcil.co.in; how to download scorecard PDF

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

AFCAT result 2026: The candidates who had appeared for AFCAT can check and download scorecard PDF on the official website - afcat.edcil.co.in. AFCAT was held on January 31.

Download AFCAT scorecard 2026 at afcat.edcil.co.in.
Download AFCAT scorecard 2026 at afcat.edcil.co.in. Image Source : afcat.edcil.co.in
New Delhi:

The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 01/2026) result has been declared. The candidates who had appeared for AFCAT can check and download scorecard PDF on the official website - afcat.edcil.co.in. AFCAT was held on January 31. 

To download IAF AFCAT scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- afcat.cdac.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- registration number, roll number and date of birth. IAF AFCAT scorecard PDF will be available on the screen for download. Save IAF AFCAT scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

IAF AFCAT scorecard 2026 PDF: Steps to download at afcat.cdac.in 

  • Visit the official website- afcat.cdac.in 
  • Click on IAF AFCAT scorecard 2025 PDF link 
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • IAF AFCAT scorecard 2025 pdf will be available for download 
  • Save AFCAT scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

Along with AFCAT result 2026, the IAF AFCAT merit list will be released. The candidates can follow these steps to download AFCAT toppers list PDF-  

To download  IAF AFCAT toppers list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- afcat.cdac.in and click on AFCAT merit list PDF link. IAF AFCAT toppers list PDF will be available for download. Save IAF AFCAT toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

  • Visit the official website- afcat.cdac.in 
  • Click on AFCAT toppers list PDF link 
  • IAF AFCAT toppers list PDF will be available for download
  • Save AFCAT merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

For details on IAF AFCAT result 2026, please visit the official website- afcat.cdac.in.   

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs
Exam Result
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\