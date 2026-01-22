AFCAT admit card 2026: How to download at afcat.cdac.in; login credentials AFCAT admit card 2026: AFCAT is scheduled to be held on January 31. The candidates can check and download AFCAT hall ticket on the official website- afcat.cdac.in.

New Delhi:

The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) admit card 2026 will be released soon on the official website- afcat.cdac.in. The candidates can check and download AFCAT hall ticket on the official website- afcat.cdac.in. AFCAT is scheduled to be held on January 31, 2026.

The candidates can follow these steps to download AFCAT hall ticket 2026. To download AFCAT admit card 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- afcat.cdac.in and click on AFCAT admit card PDF link. Enter login credentials- Email ID and password. AFCAT hall ticket 2026 will appear on the screen for download. Save AFCAT hall ticket 2026 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- afcat.cdac.in

Click on AFCAT hall ticket 2026 link

Use Email ID and password as the required login credentials

AFCAT hall ticket 2026 PDF will be available for download

Save AFCAT admit card 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

AFCAT admit card 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

AFCAT Exam Date 2026

AFCAT 2026 is scheduled to be held on January 31, 2026. The exam will comprise 100 questions and the maximum mark is 300. The questions will be asked based on the papers on General Awareness, Verbal, Ability in English, Numerical, Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test. The duration of the exam will be two hours.

AFCAT exam centre guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the CAT admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on AFCAT 2026, please visit the official website- afcat.cdac.in.