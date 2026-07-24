AAI recruitment 2026 drive for 389 Manager and Junior Executive posts; salary upto 1.8 lakh - details here

New Delhi:

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released a recruitment notification for Manager and Junior Executive posts. As per the AAI notification, the recruitment drive is being held for 389 vacancies across various disciplines under Advertisement No. 12/2026/CHQ/DR-CBT. The AAI registration process will begin on August 8, candidates can apply on the official AAI website till September 7, 2026.

Applications will go through the official AAI website, aai.aero, once the window opens: www.aai.aero.

How to apply via the AAI website

Visit the official AAI website and click on the "Careers" section

Click on the Registration Link under Advt No. 12/2026/CHQ/DR-CBT

Register with your name, mobile number, and email ID to generate a provisional registration number and password

Log in and fill in personal, educational and post-preference details in the application form

Upload the required documents, including photograph, signature and other scanned copies

Pay the application fee (where applicable) and click on submit

Save the AAI application form PDF and take a printout.

AAI recruitment 2026: Vacancies

AAI Recruitment 2026 will take place for Manager and Junior Executive positions across 15 disciplines. The post-wise vacancy break-up is as follows:

Manager (Engineering – Civil): 145 posts

Manager (Engineering – Electrical): 16 posts

Manager (Finance): 34 posts

Manager (Information Technology): 5 posts

Manager (Architecture): 4 posts

Manager (Law): 2 posts

Manager (Fire Services): 14 posts

Manager (Operations): 28 posts

Manager (Commercial): 9 posts

Manager (Corporate Planning and Management Services): 1 post

Manager (Corporate Communications): 2 posts

Junior Executive (Finance): 36 posts

Junior Executive (Law): 6 posts

Junior Executive (Operations): 79 posts

Junior Executive (Survey and Cartography): 8 posts

Vacancy details are provisional and may increase or decrease at AAI's discretion.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates need to possess a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering/Technology or a relevant postgraduate degree (such as MBA, CA, CMA, CFA or LLB) depending on the post, from a UGC-recognised university or AICTE-approved institution. For Manager posts, a minimum of 3 years of post-qualification experience in a relevant field is mandatory. Junior Executive posts do not require prior work experience. For details on post-wise eligibility criteria, please refer to the notification.

Selection process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in a Computer Based Test (CBT), with no negative marking for the objective-type examination, followed by document verification. Candidates for Manager posts will additionally appear for an interview. Candidates applying for Manager (Fire Services) will undergo Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Driving Test and Physical Endurance Test (PET).

Final selection will be based on CBT performance, interview, and qualifying the required physical/medical tests.

Pay scale

Selected candidates will be placed in the following IDA pay scales:

Manager: Rs 60,000–1,80,000

Junior Executive: Rs 40,000–1,40,000

In addition to basic pay, candidates will be entitled to Dearness Allowance (DA), Perks (35% of Basic Pay), House Rent Allowance (HRA), CPF, Gratuity, medical benefits, and other allowances as per AAI rules.

Age limit

The upper age limit is 32 years for Manager posts and 27 years for Junior Executive posts, as on September 7, 2026. Age relaxation is applicable for reserved category candidates as per government rules. For details on category-wise age limit, please refer to the notification, available on the official website.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 1,000 (inclusive of GST) for General, OBC and EWS candidates, payable online. SC, ST, PwBD and Women candidates, as well as AAI Apprentices who have completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI, are exempted from the application fee.

For details on the AAI recruitment notification, please visit the official AAI website - www.aai.aero.

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