AAI admit card 2023 soon: Airports Authority of India to hold recruitment exam for various posts from Oct 14

AAI admit card 2023 is likely to be released soon on aai.aero.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) is all set to conduct the recruitment exam for various posts including Junior Executive and Senior Assistant. According to the official schedule, the online computer-based exam will be conducted on October 14, 15, 21, and 23 for recruitment to the various posts.

AAI admit card 2023 Release Date

It is expected that the exam authority will release the call letter this week. Candidates who have applied for AAI recruitment in 2023 will be able to download the AAI JE admit card 2023 from the official website, aai.aero. To download the AAI JE admit card, the candidates will have to use their login credentials including their registration number, date of birth or password on the official website. Candidates are required to keep checking on the official website for more details. Once the admit cards are out, candidates are advised to thoroughly review all the details mentioned on the admit card. In case of any errors, candidates are advised to contact the exam authority immediately.

AAI JE Recruitment 2023 Selection Criteria and Salary

A total of 342 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive. The selection of the candidates will be primarily based on performance in the written test. Successful candidates will be called for a computer literacy test and a physical measurement and endurance test. After that, the shortlisted candidates will undergo document verification.

Finally, selected candidates will be appointed for the said posts. The remuneration for these positions varies based on their respective categories. For the Junior Executive Position, the candidate will get a salary between the remuneration of Rs. 40, 000 to Rs. 140,000. Similarly, for the senior assistant role, the remuneration starts at Rs. 36,000 and can go up to Rs. 110,000. For Junior Assistant Posts, the salary ranges from Rs. 31,000 to Rs. 92,000. Along with the basic pay, the candidates will get various benefits including DA, HRA, CPF, gratuity, Security schemes, and other allowances.