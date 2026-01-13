50% of Gen Z prioritise work-life balance while looking for jobs: Study Around 57 per cent of Gen Z witnesses professional advancement through skill acquisition on the job, outpacing salary hikes (21 per cent) or promotions (12 per cent), with creative fields like design and advertising hitting 78 per cent.

Around 50 per cent of the Gen Z professionals prioritise work-life balance as the decisive element when assessing job opportunities, beyond compensation, with the preference surging to 60 per cent for those with 5-8 years of experience, a study by Naukri, India's leading job portal revealed. The key findings highlight Gen Z's distinct priorities-

50 per cent consider work-life balance the most critical factor in job offers besides salary

57 per cent define career growth as learning new skills on the job rather than promotions

81 per cent prefer recognition through growth opportunities over praise

Micromanaging bosses impact only 16 per cent of Gen Z's mental health, they stress 25% of Millennials, revealing generational shifts in workplace tolerances.

Gen Z are more on Upskilling not Pay Raises

Around 57 per cent of Gen Z witnesses professional advancement through skill acquisition on the job, outpacing salary hikes (21 per cent) or promotions (12 per cent), with creative fields like design and advertising hitting 78 per cent. With experiences salary expectations rise to 25 per cent among older Gen Zs, found Naukri study.

81% of Gen Z wants recognition in jobs

Gen Z are looking for appreciation in job space, with around 81 per cent favors substantive rewards like growth opportunities dismissing public or private praise (just 9 per cent), with higher earners (15-25 LPA) showing 28 per cent interest in monetary perks versus 8 per cent at entry level.

Micromanaging Bosses are top mental health stressor

No work-life balance (34 per cent) and lack of growth (31 per cent) top Gen Z's mental health concerns, micromanaging bosses rank lowest at 16%, compared to 25 per cent for Millennials who feel the "burn" more intensely. Toxic colleagues affect 19 per cent of Gen Z. Employers can address this by instituting quarterly workload checks to bridge balance and growth gaps, reducing absenteeism and quiet quitting across generations, as per the Naukri study.