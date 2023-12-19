2023 SSC MTS and Havaldar final results declared: 1,729 candidates qualify, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 2023 SSC MTS and Havaldar final results PDF is available at ssc.nic.in

2023 SSC MTS and Havaldar final results: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final results of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2023. All those who appeared in the SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2023 can download their results from the official website, ssc.nic.in.

1,729 Candidates Clear Written Test

As per the result, a total of 1,729 candidates have successfully qualified for the written test. Of these, 1,346 candidates qualified for the MTS Post and 383 are for the Havaldar Post. The results of 57 candidates have been kept withheld due to suspected malpractices for further scrutiny. Candidates can check their results on the official website by following the easy steps given below.

How to download SSC MTS and Havaldar final results 2023?

Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Click on the 'result' section available on the homepage

Click on the 'others' window

Now, click on the notification link that reads, 'MTS and Havaldar result'

A PDF will appear on the screen containing the roll numbers of the selected candidates

Download MTS and Havaldar result and save it for future reference

The commission conducted the computer-based exam of multi-tasking (non-technical) staff and the Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) exam 2023 from September 9 to 14 at different exam centres across the country. Thereafter the result of the computer-based exam for the post of Havaldar was declared on November 7 wherein 4,380 candidates were shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test/ Physical Standard Test (PET/PST). The PET/ PST for the posts of Havaldar was conducted by CBIC from November 22 to 29 at various centres all over the country. As per the PET/ PST data provided by the CBIC, 3179 candidates appeared in the PET/PST out of which 3041 candidates have qualified the PET/PST for the post of Havaldar (CBIC & CBN).

ALSO READ | OSSSC CRE 2 Recruitment 2023-24: Pharmacist & Multipurpose Health Worker notification out, Apply Online from Dec 22

ALSO READ | Indian Navy CET 2023 registration now open: Opportunity for 10th to graduates