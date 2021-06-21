Monday, June 21, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. West Bengal Police WBPRB SI final result declared, how to check

West Bengal Police WBPRB SI final result declared, how to check

The candidates appeared in the sub-inspector recruitment exam can check the result through the website- wbpolice.gov.in

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 21, 2021 15:56 IST
SI recruitment exam result available at wbpolice.gov.in 
Image Source : PTI/ FILE

SI recruitment exam result available at wbpolice.gov.in 

WBPRB SI final result: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the final exam result for recruitment to the post of sub-inspector. The candidates appeared in the sub-inspector (armed branch and unarmed branch) recruitment exam held in 2019 can check the result through the website- wbpolice.gov.in

The cut-off marks for the candidates belong to unarmed branch (UB) are, general category- 154.2, SC- 140.9, ST- 135.2, OBC-A- 144.2, OBC-B- 149.6, while armed branch (AB) are, general category- 130.8, SC- 107.7, ST- 119, OBC-A- 108, OBC-B- 109.9.

WBPRB SI final result: How to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website- wbpolice.gov.in 

Step 2: Click on the 'SI final result' link 

Step 3: A pdf file with name of the selected candidates will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference. 

In case of a tie-break, the candidates obtaining higher marks in the final competitive exam will get preference. If the tie still persists, the candidate's senior in age will be preferred.  

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X