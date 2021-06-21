West Bengal Police WBPRB SI final result declared, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE SI recruitment exam result available at wbpolice.gov.in

WBPRB SI final result: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the final exam result for recruitment to the post of sub-inspector. The candidates appeared in the sub-inspector (armed branch and unarmed branch) recruitment exam held in 2019 can check the result through the website- wbpolice.gov.in.

The cut-off marks for the candidates belong to unarmed branch (UB) are, general category- 154.2, SC- 140.9, ST- 135.2, OBC-A- 144.2, OBC-B- 149.6, while armed branch (AB) are, general category- 130.8, SC- 107.7, ST- 119, OBC-A- 108, OBC-B- 109.9.

WBPRB SI final result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- wbpolice.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'SI final result' link

Step 3: A pdf file with name of the selected candidates will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

In case of a tie-break, the candidates obtaining higher marks in the final competitive exam will get preference. If the tie still persists, the candidate's senior in age will be preferred.