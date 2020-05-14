WDRA Recruitment 2020: Vacancies for Section Officer, SFO, Others; apply before May 30. Get details here

Image Source : FILE WDRA Recruitment 2020

WDRA Recruitment 2020: The Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority or WDRA has invited applications for the positions of Staff Field Officer, Assistant Director, and many more for job location in New Delhi. The last date to submit the online application is May 30. Interested and Eligible candidates can apply for the positions online by visiting the official website -- wdra.gov.in. The details regarding the post and the process to apply for the posts are given below in detail.

WDRA Jobs Recruitment 2020: Post details

Staff Field Officer – 01 Post

Assistant Director – 01 Post

Director – 01 Post

Deputy Director – 01 Post

Section Officer – 01 Post

Personal Assistant / Steno – 01 Post

WDRA Jobs Recruitment 2020: Salary details

For Director (Technical) post: Level-13 Rs.1,23,100 -2,15,900 (7thCPC)

For Deputy Director (Stakeholders Affairs) post: Level-11 Rs. 67,700 -2,08,700 (7thCPC)

For Assistant Director (Strategy Risk and Research) post: Level-8 Rs. 47,600 –1,51,100 (7thCPC)

For Assistant Director (Stakeholders Affairs) post: Level-8 Rs. 47,600 –1,51,100 (7thCPC)

For Section Officer post: Level-7 Rs. 44,900 –1,42,400 (7thCPC)

For Staff Field Officer post: Level-5 Rs. 29,200 –92,300 (7thCPC)

For Personal Assistant / Steno Post: Level-4 Rs. 25,500 –81,100 (7thCPC)

WDRA Recruitment 2020: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website -- wdra.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link which says "Recruitment for various posts on deputation basis for seven posts (17-03-2020)"

Step 3: The link will direct to official notification.

Step 4: Download Bio-data / Curriculum Vitae Proforma and fill your details

WDRA Recruitment 2020: Selection Process

Initially, the selected candidates will be appointed on deputation basis for a period of three years which may be extended from time to time by the competent authority as per rules. The applicant should have a minimum of four years’ service left as on the last date of receipt of applications.

