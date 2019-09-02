Visva Bharati University Recruitment 2019

Visva Bharati University Recruitment 2019: Vacancies for Professor, Assistant Professor with 1,44,200 salary. Check details

The Visva Bharati University (VBU), West Bengal has invited applications for Professor, Assistant Professor and other posts. Eligible candidates can visit the official website of the university -- visvabharati.ac.in to check the job notification. The last date for submission of the application form is October 20. Here are the details about the vacancies.

The university to recruit candidates in 133 positions of Professors, Assistant Professors and other posts in various subjects like Comparative Religion, Philosophy, History, Ancient Indian History Culture and Archeology, Journalism and Mass Communication, Bengali, Chinese, and Japanese, among others.

Visva Bharati University recruitment 2019 |Educational qualification and experience:

1. A PhD degree in relevant discipline.

2. Published work of high quality.

3. Active engagement in research.

4. At least 10 research publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals.

5. At least 10 years of teaching experience in university/college as Assitant Professor/ Professor/ Associate Professor and/or research experience with evidence of having successfully guided the doctoral candidate.

Visva Bharati University recruitment 2019 |Salary scale:

For Professor post: The pay scale has been fixed as per academic level 14 with entry pay of Rs 1,44,200.

Pay Matrix (Pay Band 4, of Rs. 37,400-67,000 with grade pay of Rs 9,000 (Pre-revised)

For Associate Professor post: The pay scale has been fixed as per academic level 13A with entry pay of Rs 1,31,400.

Pay Matrix (Pay Band 4, of Rs. 37,400-67,000 with grade pay of Rs 9,000 (Pre-revised)

Visva Bharati University recruitment 2019 | Age limit:

The age limit for Professor post is 45 years which is relaxable as per rules.

The age limit for Associate Professor post is 40 years which is relaxable as per rules.

Visva Bharati University recruitment 2019 | How to apply:

The candidates will have to send their application form along with required documents to “Assistant Registrar (Recruitment), Visva-Bharati, Santiniketan, Dist. Birbhum-731235, West Bengal” by October 20.