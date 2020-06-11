Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand govt puts brakes on fresh recruitments, no increment for employees amid COVID-19 crisis

The Uttarakhand government has announced a slew of cost-cutting measures, including stopping increment to employees and fresh recruitments in all departments except health and police, to offset losses caused by the lockdown and the battle against COVID-19. No employee will be given increment during the ongoing fiscal and there will be a moratorium on fresh recruitments in all departments barring health and police, an order issued by Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh late on Wednesday night said.

As the digital system has cut down the workload across government departments, posts that are not required should be cancelled and those occupying them should be moved to other departments, it said. The order asks all departments to reduce expenses on stationery, travel, and furniture besides imposing restrictions on publicity, advertising and foreign trips.

Expenses on buying calendars, diaries and greeting cards should be stopped, the order said. Promotions which entail a hike in salary will also not be allowed during the current financial year, it said. The purchase of vehicles by departments except when necessary for security purposes will also not be allowed. Workshops, seminars and training programs will be held in government buildings, not in hotels, it said.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage