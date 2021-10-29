Uttar Pradesh UPSSSC PET 2021 result declared, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSSSC PET result 2021 released

UPSSSC PET Result 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the result of the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET 2021). The candidates who appeared in the PET exam can check and download the scorecard on the official website- upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC PET result, along with the scorecard is now available on the official website.

UPSSSC PET Result 2021: How to download scorecard

Visit the official website- upsssc.gov.in Click on Preliminary Eligibility Test, PET result link In the new window, enter registration number, date of birth, gender, other details UPSSSC PET result will appear on the screen Download, take a printout for further reference.

Over 17 lakh candidates have appeared in the PET that was held on August 24. The selected candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with grade pay (GP) of Rs 4,200 to Rs 15,600/ 39,100.

For details on UPPSC PCS recruitment, please visit the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.