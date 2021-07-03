Uttar Pradesh govt to start recruitment process for 74,000 vacancies

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The recruitment process will be held for 74,000 vacancies

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed to conduct the recruitment process for 74,000 vacancies in various departments. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a meeting with recruitment bodies on Friday directed to conduct the competitive exams to fill up vacancies under Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, UP Higher Education Services Commission and Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board, as reported by HT.

The chief minister asked officials to conduct the large exams at divisional level and small exams at district level at the earliest. According to report, there are over 30,000 vacancies under Subordinate Services Selection Commission, Higher Education Services Commission- 17,000, Secondary Education Service Selection Board- 27,000 posts.

Adityanath also advised officials to conduct exams keeping in mind the Covid-19 protocols and to ensure that students did not have to travel far away to reach exam centres.

READ MORE | SSC reschedules CGL Tier 1, SI in Delhi Police Paper-II, CHSL Tier 1 exams

READ MORE | Indian Army to hold recruitment rally in Andhra Pradesh from July 15