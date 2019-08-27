UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: Over 400 vacancies up for grabs, how to apply online

UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited applications for over 400 vacancies. UPSSSC has notified 486 vacancies for the post of Assistant Boring Technician in Uttar Pradesh on its official website -- upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who are interested in the UPSSSC Recruitment 2019 can apply online on upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: Who can apply

Candidates with ITI certificate from recognised institutions can apply for the posts of Assistant Boring Technician in UPSSSC Recruitment 2019. Candidates must be between 18 years to 40 years to apply for the UPSSSC Assistant Boring Technician posts.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: Online application process

Candidates can apply online for which they will have to pay fee through online mode only. The online application process that began on August 14, will end on September 4.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: Important dates

Start date: August 14, 2019

Closing date: September 4, 2019

Last date for submission of application fee: September 4, 2019

Last date for Online correction: September 11, 2019

UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details, jobs, posts

486 are up for grabs for Assistant Boring Technician posts in UPSSSC Recruitment 2019.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should have three years' certificate for National Apprenticeship in relevant discipline.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: Pay scale

₹ 5200 - 20200 + Grade Pay ₹1900

Application Fee

General / OBC – Rs. 185/-

SC / ST – Rs. 95/-

PH – Rs. 25/-

UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit official website -- upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'Notifications' section

Step 3: Click on 'Apply'

Step 4: Click on 'Candidate Registration'

Step 5: Enter all required details and Submit