UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2020

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2020: Vacancies for officer posts; Get details, direct link to apply

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited candidates for 421 posts of enforcement officers/ accounts officer through an online notification on its official website -- upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. Aspirants who want to apply for the posts can visit the website or they can click on the direct link provided below.

The selected candidates will be recruited under Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour and Employment. UPSC has notified that the recruitment drive is for 421 posts of enforcement officer/ accounts officer. The last date to apply for the UPSC Recruitment 2020 is January 31. Candidates are advised to apply as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush. The details about the UPSC 2020 recruitment drive are given below along with the direct link of UPSC Recruitment 2020 Official Notification.

Direct link to apply for UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2020

Direct link to UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2020 Official Notification