UPSC Combined Medical Services exam 2021 notification to be released tomorrow, check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE UPSC CMS exam will be held on November 21

UPSC CMS exam notification 2021: The official notification for the UPSC Combined Medical Services (CMS) exam 2021 will be released on July 7. The exam notification was earlier scheduled to be released on May 5, but has been postponed. The Combined Medical Services exam will be held on November 21, which was earlier scheduled on August 29. The official notification once released will be available at the official website- upsconline.nic.in. The online application process will be closed on July 27.

The candidates who have the MBBS pass certificate or are appearing in the final MBBS exam can appear for the CMS recruitment exam. The candidates have to clear the written exam followed by an interview to get eligible for the posts.

The recruitment exams are being conducted for the Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service, Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council, General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi and North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

For details on Combined Medical Services recruitment exam, please check the official website- upsconline.nic.in.

READ MORE | SBI apprentice recruitment 2021: Online application for 6,100 posts begin, Check details

READ MORE | Indian Army recruitment entrance to be held in two phases