UPSC CMS admit card 2021 released, here's how to download

UPSC CMS admit card 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS) exam 2021. According to the schedule, CMS exam is scheduled to be held on November 21, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.

The Combined Medical Services (CMS) exam will be held in two shifts- Paper 1 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and paper 2 from 2 pm to 4 pm. Paper 1 will have General Medicine and Paediatrics and Paper 2 will be on Surgery, Gynaecology and Obstetrics and Preventive and Social Medicine, as per UPSC.

UPSC CMS admit card 2021: Steps to download

Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in Click on 'UPSC CMS admit card 2021' link Enter your log-in credentials- registration id/ roll number Admit card will appear on the screen Download, take a print out for further reference.

The recruitment exam will be conducted for appointment to 838 vacancies in Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service, Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council, General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

For details on Combined Medical Services (CMS) recruitment, please visit the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.

