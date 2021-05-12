UPPSC PCS 2021 prelims exam postponed amid Covid-19 surge

UPPSC PCS 2021 prelims was scheduled to be held on June 13

UPPSC PCS prelims 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has decided to defer the PCS preliminary exams amid surge in Covid-19 cases. The preliminary exam was scheduled to be conducted on June 13. The commission will issue fresh dates after reviewing the Covid-19 pandemic situations. The online application process was earlier concluded on March 5 at the website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

The exams consist of three tiers- prelims, mains and interview. The preliminary exams have two papers consisting of 100 to 150 questions. Each paper will carry 200 marks each. The selected candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with grade pay (GP) of Rs 4,200 to Rs 15,600 to 39,100.

The commission earlier deferred state college screening exam, assistant director screening exam, combined state agricultural services (preliminary) exam.