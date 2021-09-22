TNPSC AO Exam Result 2021 declared: Direct link, how to check here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TNPSC has declared the examination result 2021 for AO, AHO, ADH, HO posts.

TNPSC Result 2021: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the result for Agricultural Officer (AO) examination 2021 on Wednesday (September 22) at the official website of TNPSC-- tnpsc.gov.in. The Tamil Nadu commission is going to release the cut-offs marks for all categories soon.

The TNPSC written exam 2021 was held offline on April 18 in two shifts. The recruitment 2021 drive is being conducted to fill 869 vacancies for the Assistant Director of Horticulture, Horticultural Officer, Agricultural Officer, Assistant Horticultural Officer posts.

TNPSC AO Exam Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, tnpsc.gov.in. Go to the ‘What’s New’ section on the home page. Enter required credentials such as roll number and date of birth to log in. Check and download TNPSC AO Exam Result 2021. Take a print of the result for any future reference.

