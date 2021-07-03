SSC reschedules CGL Tier 1, SI in Delhi Police Paper-II, CHSL Tier 1 exams

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC CGL, CHSL, Delhi Police SI exams rescheduled

SSC exams 2021: The Staff Selection Commission( SSC) has revised the dates for the conduct of various recruitment examinations considering the current Covid-19 pandemic situations. The commission has rescheduled the dates for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL Tier-I) 2020, Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 for left-over candidates and Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination (Paper-II), 2019.

The Delhi Police Sub-Inspector exam will now be held on July 26, Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level exam from August 4 to 12 and CGL (Tier-I) exam from August 13 to 24.

The CHSL (10+2) exam is being held for recruitment to 4,726 vacancies. CGL exam for filling up of around 6,000 vacancies for various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different ministries/ departments/ organisations. The Delhi Police SI exam is being conducted for around 2,745 vacancies, including 2,534 vacancies for SI position under CAPF.

The candidates are advised to check the official website- ssc.nic.in for details on recruitment exam.

