SSC MTS 2020 Admit card released: Region-wise direct link here

SSC MTS 2020 Admit Card: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for Multi Tasking Services (MTS) examination 2020 on Saturday (September 25) at the official website of SSC- ssc.nic.in and other regional websites. The SSC MTS Exam 2020 has been scheduled from October 5 to November 2.

SSC MTS exam 2020 will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) format. It will have two parts – Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates must remember to carry their admit cards on the day of the exam.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2021: How to download

Go to the official website of SSC On the Homepage, click on 'Check your Application Status/Download admit cards for MTS exam.' Enter Roll Number/Registered Id Number and Date of Birth to check your application status. Once you can view it, you will be able to click on the 'Download Admit Card' option. The SSC MTS Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen. Download and print a copy of the same for exam day.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2020: Websites

Official Website of SSC- ssc.nic.in

Eastern Region- sscer.org

Karnataka, Kerala Region- ssckkr.kar.nic.in

Southern Region- sscsr.gov.in

North Eastern Region- sscner.org.in

Western Region- sscwr.net

Madhya Pradesh Region- sscmpr.org

Central Region- ssc-cr.org

North Western Region- sscnwr.org

Northern Region- sscnr.nic.in

