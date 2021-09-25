SSC MTS 2020 Admit card released: Region-wise direct link here

SSC MTS 2020 Admit Card: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for Multi Tasking Services (MTS) examination 2020 on Saturday (September 25) at the official website of SSC- ssc.nic.in and other regional websites. The SSC MTS Exam 2020 has been scheduled from October 5 to November 2.
SSC MTS exam 2020 will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) format. It will have two parts – Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates must remember to carry their admit cards on the day of the exam.
SSC MTS Admit Card 2021: How to download
- Go to the official website of SSC
- On the Homepage, click on 'Check your Application Status/Download admit cards for MTS exam.'
- Enter Roll Number/Registered Id Number and Date of Birth to check your application status.
- Once you can view it, you will be able to click on the 'Download Admit Card' option.
- The SSC MTS Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and print a copy of the same for exam day.
SSC MTS Admit Card 2020: Websites
- Official Website of SSC- ssc.nic.in
- Eastern Region- sscer.org
- Karnataka, Kerala Region- ssckkr.kar.nic.in
- Southern Region- sscsr.gov.in
- North Eastern Region- sscner.org.in
- Western Region- sscwr.net
- Madhya Pradesh Region- sscmpr.org
- Central Region- ssc-cr.org
- North Western Region- sscnwr.org
- Northern Region- sscnr.nic.in
