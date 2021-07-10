SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF admit card released, here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi Police SI recruitment exam will be held on July 26

SSC MTS, Delhi Police SI admit card: The Staff Selection Commission has released the admit card for SI in Delhi Police, and CISF ASI recruitment exam 2019. The hall ticket for paper 2 is available to download at the region based official websites of SSC.

The CAPF Delhi Police SI and CISF ASI recruitment exam is scheduled to be held on July 26. The paper 2 exam was earlier scheduled on July 12.

SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the region based websites of SSC

Step 2: Click on the 'download admit card' link

Step 3: Enter log-in details

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The paper- 2 exam on English language and comprehension is of 200 marks. The total duration is two hours. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

The exam is held for candidates who qualify in PST/ PET. The candidates are advised to visit the website- ssc.nic.in for further updates on recruitment exam.