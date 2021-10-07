SSC CHSL, CGL, JHT, Constable, JE tentative result dates 2021 released; check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Check tentative result dates for SSC CHSL, CGL, JHT exams

SSC CHSL, CGL, JHT result dates 2021: The Staff Selection Commission has released the tentative result dates for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2), Combined Graduate Level, Junior Engineer, Sub Inspector (SI), Constable recruitment examinations in Delhi Police. The candidates who appeared in the recruitment exams can check the result on the official website- ssc.nic.in, once released.

According to SSC, Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Examination 2020 (Final Result), Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination-2020 (Final Result) are expected to be announced on October 31.

The tentative dates for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-I) and Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 (Paper-II) result are November 30, 2021.

The Combined Graduate Level (CGL Tier- 1) result is scheduled to be announced on December 11, Junior Engineer Final result, Delhi Police SI Final Result- January 31, 2022, CGL 2019 (Final Result)- February 15, 2022.

SSC CHSL, CGL, JHT Results 2021: Steps to check

Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in Click on the relevant 'SSC results' link Enter log-in credentials Results will appear on the screen Download, take a printout for further reference.

