SSC CHSL, CGL, JHT, Constable, JE tentative result dates 2021 released; check schedule

According to SSC, Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination 2020 (Final Result), Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination-2020 (Final Result) are expected to be announced on October 31 

New Delhi Published on: October 07, 2021 16:52 IST
SSC CHSL, CGL, JHT result dates 2021: The Staff Selection Commission has released the tentative result dates for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2), Combined Graduate Level, Junior Engineer, Sub Inspector (SI), Constable recruitment examinations in Delhi Police. The candidates who appeared in the recruitment exams can check the result on the official website- ssc.nic.in, once released

According to SSC, Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Examination 2020 (Final Result), Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination-2020 (Final Result) are expected to be announced on October 31. 

The tentative dates for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-I) and Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 (Paper-II) result are November 30, 2021. 

The Combined Graduate Level (CGL Tier- 1) result is scheduled to be announced on December 11, Junior Engineer Final result, Delhi Police SI Final Result- January 31, 2022, CGL 2019 (Final Result)- February 15, 2022. 

SSC CHSL, CGL, JHT Results 2021: Steps to check 

  1. Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in 
  2. Click on the relevant 'SSC results' link 
  3. Enter log-in credentials 
  4.  Results will appear on the screen 
  5. Download, take a printout for further reference. 

For details on SSC results, please visit the official website- ssc.nic.in.  

