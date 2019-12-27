SSC CGL 2018 Recruitment: Over 11,000 jobs up for grabs. Check vacant positions, eligibility, how to apply

SSC CGL 2018 Recruitment: Over 11,000 jobs up for grabs.

SSC CGL 2018 Recruitment: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced over 11,000 vacancies for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2019 Recruitment on official SSC website -- ssc.nic.in. The SSC CGL vacancies are in various departments including Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Controller General of Defence Accounts, Ministry of Railway, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Defence and more. We have the full list of SSC CGL vacancies for you.

SSC CGL VACANCIES:

Controller General of Defence Accounts offers the highest number of vacancies. 3082 jobs for the post of Auditor in the department are up for grabs. Eligibility ranges from 18-27 years. A total of 1,729 Central Excise Inspector posts will be filled in the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.

SSC CGL Vacancies: More details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting SSC CGL Recruitment drive to fill up various CGL Vacancies. SSC will conduct the Combined Graduate Level Examination-2018 (Tier-III) on December 29, 2019. Candidates should keep a check on the official SSC website - ssc.nic.in - for latest updates on CGL Tier III examination