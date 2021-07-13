Sansad TV recruitment 2021: Scores of vacancies for salary upto Rs 1.5 lakh available - Details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY.COM Jobs in Sansad TV - check details

Sansad TV recruitment 2021: Sansad Television has invited applications to hire on the vacant posts of professionals/consultants on a contract basis. There are a total of 39 vacant posts, and candidates will be hired on a contract period for one year. The contract can further be extended on satisfactory performance of the candidates.

The selected candidates will get remuneration as high as Rs 1.5 lakh per month. The interested candidates can apply within 21 days from the date of the issue of the advertisement (July 7). They have to submit the scanned copy of the application along with the required documents to the following mail id- sansadtvadvt@gmail.com.

Vacancy details:

HR Manager, Digital Head, Senior Producer (English), Graphics Promo GFX Artist, Graphics Sketch Artist, Promo Editor, Senior Social Media Content Writer (Bilingual), Website Manager - 1

Anchor/Producer (English), Producer (English) preferably bilingual, Graphics GFX Artist, Senior Video Editor, Social Media Handles Manager- 2

Graphics Panel GFX Operator and Switcher- 3

Content writer- 4

Assistant Producer- 5

Junior Video Editor- 6.

Age limit: The candidates' age limit should be between 35 to 50 years.

Pay scale: The candidates selected for the posts of HR Manager, Digital Head will get a remuneration of around Rs 1,50,000 per month.

Post wise pay scale details

Senior Producer (English)- Rs 70,000- 80,000.

Anchor/Producer (English)- Rs 60,000-70,000

Producer (English)- Rs 60,000

Assistant Producer (English)- Rs 50,000

Graphics Promo GFX Artist- Rs 70,000

Graphics GFX Artist- Rs 60,000

Graphics Sketch Artist- Rs 50,000-60,000

Graphics Panel GFX Operator- Rs 50,000

Promo Editor- Rs 70,000-80,000

Senior Video Editor- Rs 65,000-75,000

Junior Video Editor- Rs 55,000-65,000

Switcher- Rs 45,000-55,000

Senior Social Media Content Writer

(Bilingual)- Rs 70,000



Content Writer- Rs 50,000- 60,000

Social Media Handles Manager- Rs 60,000

Website Manager- Rs 60,000.

Meanwhile, candidates who want to apply for internsip programme can do so through the website- loksabhaph.nic.in till July 15. As per the official notification, the interns should be highly qualified in various fields including law, economics, business management, journalism, arts, sociology, history etc. with relevant experience. Preference will be given to the persons who have very high quality of writing skills with the ability of deep-dive desk research. Experience for audio-visual content production and social media handling will be an added qualification.

The internship programme is for six months. The selected candidates will be hired on a remuneration between Rs 30,000-50,000 per month depending on experience.

For details on the recruitment process, candidates can check the official website- loksabhaph.nic.in.