RRB NTPC 2021 CBT seventh phase admit card released, here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RRB NTPC exam will be held on July 23, 24, 26 and 31

RRB NTPC admit card 2021: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the admit card for the seventh phase of the non-technical popular categories (NTPC) recruitment exam. Along with the hall ticket, exam date and city intimation slip have also been released.

The candidates can download the hall ticket through all region-based RRB websites. The computer-based NTPC exam will be held on July 23, 24, 26 and 31. A total of 2.78 lakh candidates were enrolled to appear for the exam.

RRB NTPC admit card 2021: Websites to download hall ticket

RRB Guwahati- www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu- www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata- www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda- www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai- www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur- rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna- www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi- www.rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad- rrbsecunderabad.nic.in



RRB Ahmedabad- www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer- www.rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad- www.rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore- www.rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal- www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar- www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur- www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh- www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai- www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur- www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri- www.rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram- www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in.

RRB NTPC admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the region based official websites

Step 2: Click on the link to download 'admit card'

Step 3: Enter registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a printout for further reference.

The RRB advised candidates to strictly adhere to Covid guidelines- use of face mask is mandatory to appear in the NTPC exam. "Candidates will be allowed entry only if wearing a Face Mask and the Face mask shall be worn at all times," RRB notification mentioned.

The candidates should note that electronic gadgets such as Mobile phones, pager, watches, Bluetooth enabled devices, calculators, metallic wears, bangles, belts, bracelets etc. are not allowed inside the exam centre.

The NTPC exam takers will be communicated through their registered mail and mobile numbers. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process. They can also ues help desk available at official websites for seeking clarifications.

A total of 1.26 crore applicants have applied for the NTPC exam for 35, 208 vacancies. The phase-wise exam for NTPC posts started earlier in December last year.

READ MORE | RRB NTPC seventh phase exam 2021 schedule released; check Covid-19 guidelines

READ MORE | When will RRC Group D exam 2021 be held?