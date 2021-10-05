RPSC head master exam admit card released, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RPSC head master exam will be held on October 11

RPSC headmaster exam admit card: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the headmaster post recruitment exam. The headmaster exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 11 in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Headmaster admit card: Steps to download

Visit the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the download admit card link for 'Head Master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Edu.) 2021' exam Enter log-in credentials- application number and date of birth Head Master Praveshika School hall ticket will appear on the screen Download admit card, take a print out for further reference.

For details on RPSC headmaster exam, please visit the website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

