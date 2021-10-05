Tuesday, October 05, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. RPSC head master exam admit card released, how to download

RPSC head master exam admit card released, how to download

RPSC headmaster exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 11 in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm. Download hall ticket at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in 

Careers Desk Careers Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 05, 2021 19:13 IST
RPSC head master exam
Image Source : FILE

RPSC head master exam will be held on October 11 

RPSC headmaster exam admit card: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the headmaster post recruitment exam. The headmaster exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 11 in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm. 

The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Headmaster admit card: Steps to download  

  1. Visit the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in 
  2. Click on the download admit card link for  'Head Master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Edu.) 2021' exam 
  3. Enter log-in credentials- application number and date of birth 
  4. Head Master Praveshika School hall ticket will appear on the screen 
  5. Download admit card, take a print out for further reference. 

For details on RPSC headmaster exam, please visit the website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.   

READ MORE | UPSC CDS 2 answer key 2020 released: How to download 

ALSO READ | SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Application process begins; vacancy details, selection process, pay scale, details 

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News