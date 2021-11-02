Tuesday, November 02, 2021
     
REET Result 2021 declared, how to download scorecard for level 1 and 2

REET result is available online at the website- reetbser21.com. Download scorecard now

New Delhi Updated on: November 02, 2021 11:23 IST
REET result 2021
Download REET scorecard now 

REET Result 2021: The Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2021 was declared on Tuesday (November 2). Candidates who have appeared for the REET exam can check the result on the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer- reetbser21.com

REET provisional answer key was earlier released on October 24, candidates raised objections on it, following which final answer key and result was declared. 

REET Result 2021: Steps to download scorecard 

  1. Visit the official website- reetbser21.com
  2. Click on 'REET Result 2021' link 
  3. Enter login details and submit 
  4. REET result will appear on screen 
  5. Download REET scorecard, take a printout for further reference. 

REET was held on September 26 to recruit 31,000 Grade 3 teachers in the state. For details on REET result, please visit the website- reetbser21.com, candidates can write to reetbser@gamil.com.   

