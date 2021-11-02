REET Result 2021 declared, how to download scorecard for level 1 and 2

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Download REET scorecard now

REET Result 2021: The Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2021 was declared on Tuesday (November 2). Candidates who have appeared for the REET exam can check the result on the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer- reetbser21.com.

REET provisional answer key was earlier released on October 24, candidates raised objections on it, following which final answer key and result was declared.

REET Result 2021: Steps to download scorecard

Visit the official website- reetbser21.com Click on 'REET Result 2021' link Enter login details and submit REET result will appear on screen Download REET scorecard, take a printout for further reference.

REET was held on September 26 to recruit 31,000 Grade 3 teachers in the state. For details on REET result, please visit the website- reetbser21.com, candidates can write to reetbser@gamil.com.

