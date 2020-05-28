RBI Recruitment 2020: Vacancies for Medical Consultant Posts; last date tomorrow

Image Source : FILE PHOTO RBI Recruitment 2020

RBI Recruitment 2020: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited online applications for Medical Consultant posts on or before 29 June 2020. Aspirants can apply online for Reserve Bank of India Recruitment 2020. It is to be noted that the job location is Bengaluru and the post will be given the purely contract basis.

RBI Recruitment 2020: Name and number of the post-

Bank’s Medical Consultant (BMC) - 06 (Six) posts

RBI Recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must possess MBBS degree of any recognized university in the Allopathic system of medicine recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI).

The persons having a Master’s Degree in General Medicine may also apply.

The applicant should have a minimum of 2 years of experience in practicing medicine in any hospital/clinic as a medical practitioner.

