Image Source : SCREENGRAB RBI JE Recruitment 2021: Over 40 vacancies up for grabs! Direct link to apply

RBI JE Recruitment 2021: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the mentioned posts online at rbi.gov.in on or before February 15. However, the last date for printing the application form is March 2.

The RBI will conduct the recruitment examination on March 8.

RBI JE Recruitment 2021: Vacancies

The RBI recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 48 vacancies, out of which, 24 vacancies are for Junior Engineer (Civil), and 24 for Junior Engineer (Electrical).

RBI JE Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

For Junior Engineer (Civil)- Candidate should have a minimum of three years of Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institute or University or Board with a minimum of 65% of marks (55% for SC/ST/PWD) or Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University with 55% marks (45% for SC/ST/PWD) from a recognized University.

For Junior Engineer (Electrical)- Candidate should have a Diploma in Electrical or Electrical and Electronic Engineering from a recognized Institute or University or Board with a minimum of 65% of marks (55% for SC/ST/PWD) or a Degree in Electrical or Electrical and Electronic Engineering from a recognized University with 55% marks (45% for SC/ST/PWD).

RBI JE Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply for RBI Junior Engineer Recruitment 2021 through the online mode before the closure of the application using the website rbi.org.in. Candidates can refer to the RBI official notification for more details.

Click here for RBI JE Recruitment Notification

RBI JE Recruitment 2021: Direct Link To Apply

Click here to apply for RBI Junior Engineer Recruitment