Rajasthan RAS exam 2018: 3 daughters of a farmer crack exam together, congratulations pour in

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER.COM/PARVEENKASWAN Three daughters- Anshu, Reetu and Suman from a farmer family cracked the RAS exam 2018

Rajasthan RAS exam 2018: Three daughters from a farmer family in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh have together cracked the state administrative service (RAS) exam 2018. The result was announced on July 13. The two daughters of farmer Sahadev Saharan - Roma and Manju are already in the prestigious administrative service, now his other three daughters - Anshu, Reetu and Suman will join the state service too.

Congratulations are pouring in on their achievement. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "Congratulations to Jhunjhunu's Mukta Rao, who topped #RASexam, Tonk's Manmohan Sharma, Jaipur's Shivakshi Khandal for securing 2nd & 3rd positions respectively & to all who have cleared the exam. It’s a great opportunity to serve the state with dedication. My best wishes to them."

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan congratulated the three sisters, tweeting, "Such a good news. Anshu, Reetu and Suman are three sisters from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. Today all three got selected in RAS together. Making father & family proud."

Mukta Rao from Jhunjhunu has topped the RAS exam, followed by Manmohan Sharma from Tonk and Shivakshi Khandal from Jaipur who have bagged the second and third position respectively.

A total of 2,023 candidates have qualified the state administrative service exam successfully. The candidates appeared in the administrative service exam can check the result through the website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

