Rajasthan PTET Result 2021: How to check, download score card

Rajasthan PTET Result 2021: The Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET 2021) result has been released. Candidates who had appeared for Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET) can check the result on the official website at ptetraj2021.com.

The Rajasthan PTET exam 2021 was held on September 8. The counseling process for the candidates will be conducted soon, the details will be available shortly at the website. “A candidate will be allotted a Teacher Education Institution/College in the State through online counseling on the basis of his/her merit, as per his/her faculty, category, teaching subjects, choice of college filled, etc. and not on the basis of belonging to his/her District/ place or on any other ground except the provisions in the rules,” the official notification mentioned.

Rajasthan PTET Result 2021: Steps to check

Go to the official website- ptetraj2021.com Click on the result link Enter the roll number, date of birth Submit the details Download the PTET 2021 result Take a printout for future reference.

Rajasthan PTET is a state-level B.Ed entrance exam conducted by the Govt Dungar College, Bikaner for taking admission in B.Ed, B.A – B.Ed and B.Sc - B.Ed. Passing the exam will makes students eligible to take admission into the d 4-year integrated B.Ed programmes offered by various B.Ed institutions in Rajasthan.

A total of 4.5 lakh candidates across the state have applied for the Rajasthan PTET exam this year.

