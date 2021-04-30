Punjab State Co-Op Bank recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 856 clerk, other posts; apply now

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL The application process will be closed on May 20

Punjab State Co-Op Bank recruitment 2021: Punjab State Cooperative Bank Limited has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for clerk, other posts. There are in total 856 vacant posts, and candidates can apply through the website- pscb.in.

The application process will be closed on May 20.

Punjab State Co-Op Bank recruitment 2021: Post wise vacancy details

Clek/ Data Entry Operator: 739

Manager: 60

Senior Manager: 40

Steno typists: 10

Information Technology Officer: 7

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: The candidates need to possess a minimum Bachelor's degree from a recognised university/ institute. For details on post wise education qualification, please check the official notification.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should be less than 37 years. For reserved category candidates- SC/ ST, the upper age limit should be less than 42 years.

Selection process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test. For the post of steno typists, there will be Punjabi and English shorthand skill test.

The candidates belong to general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 1, 400, while Rs 700 for reserved category candidates- SC/ ST/ PH.

For details, candidates can visit the official website- pscb.in.