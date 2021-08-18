Punjab PSSSB admit card 2021 for technical assistant exam released, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PSSSB technical assistant exam will be held on August 22

PSSSB admit card 2021: The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for the technical assistant recruitment examinations. The candidates who have applied for the technical assistant post can download the hall ticket on the website- sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The technical assistant exam will be held on August 22.

PSSSB admit card 2021: How to download

Visit the official website- sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on the download 'PSSSB admit card 2021' link Enter application number, DOB and mobile number Click on Submit Hall ticket will be appeared on screen Download admit card, take a print out for further reference.

For details on PSSSB recruitment exam, please visit the website- sssb.punjab.gov.in.

