Punjab Police recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 634 posts in IT, finance, legal; apply now

Punjab Police recruitment 2021: Punjab Police has invited applications for the 634 positions in legal, forensics, IT and finance domain. The vacancies are in the departments of IT- 248, forensics- 174, legal- 131, finance domain- 81.

DGP Punjab Police Dinkar Gupta said in his tweet, "This is the first Police Service in the country to recruit civilian domain experts in such large numbers." "Merit will be drawn up purely on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the Computer Based Written Examination. There shall be no requirement of 'Minimum Height'. There shall be no Physical Tests/Trials," Punjab Police tweeted.

The recruitment exam will be held in computer-based mode in September. The candidates with a bachelor's degree and a work experience of minimum 2 years can apply for the posts.

The candidates' age limit should not cross 37 years as on January 1. The reseved category candidates will get age relaxations as per government rules/ instructions. For details on Punjab Police recruitment, please check the official website- punjabpolice.gov.in.