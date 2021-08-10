PSSSB Provisional answer key 2021 released: See how to check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PSSSB has released the provisional answer keys for the exam to recruit candidates for the various posts.

The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the provisional answer keys for the exam to recruit candidates for the post of patwari, ziladar, and irrigation booking clerk. The PSSB Recruitment exam was conducted on August 8.

Candidates who have appeared for the PSSSB recruitment exam 2021 can check the provisional answer keys on the official website of the Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board at sssb.punjab.gov.in. This recruitment drive is aiming to fill a total of 1,152 posts.

PSSSB recruitment 2021: How to check answer keys

Visit the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, in the 'Current News' section, click on the link that reads, "Provisional answer key for the written examination held on 8 August 2021 for the post of Patwari, Ziladar and Irrigation Booking Clerk (Advt. No. 01 of 2021)." A new page will appear on the display screen The provisional answer key for all sets of exams will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

