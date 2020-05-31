Pandemic an opportunity, time to create more jobs in villages: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

Image Source : FILE PHOTO PM Modi in #MannKiBaat said that pandemic has to be taken as an opportunity, time to create more jobs in villages.

PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat on Sunday said the coronavirus crisis will be taken as an opportunity in the country. Addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme, PM Modi said that the government will work towards making villages self-reliant by creating more jobs for the migrants, focus on Make in India products.

Prime Minister talked about creating more jobs in villages as lakhs of migrant force have moved back to their native places who were earlier working in cities but are temporary without work due to COVID-19 pandemic situation.

PM Modi called for 'Vocal for local', pitching his voice towards making India a self-reliant country and emerging as a manufacturing hub.

"Working towards all-round development and the empowerment of every Indian. The fight against COVID-19 is also being powered by the innovative spirit of our citizens. They are innovating in a wide range of sectors," PM Modi said in Mann Ki Baat.

"The road ahead is a long one. We are fighting a pandemic about which little was previously known," PM Modi added.

