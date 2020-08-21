Image Source : PIXABAY OPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 210 executive engineers (Civil) posts, get salary as per 7th Pay Commission

OPSC AEE Recruitment 2020: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the 210 posts of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) in Group-A of Odisha Panchayati Raj Engineering Service under the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department on its official website .

Candidates who want to apply for the post can visit the official site of OPSC on opsc.gov.in and apply. The link to register for the recruitment of Civil Engineer posts will become active from August 26 and will be available till September 25.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination – preliminary and main examination and interview.

OPSC AEE Recruitment 2020: Important Dates

Opening date of application: August 26, 2020

Closing date of application: September 25, 2020

OPSC AEE Recruitment 2020: Vacancy Detail

Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil)-210 Posts

OPSC AEE Recruitment 2020: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Degree in Engineering (Civil) from any recognized University or Institution recognized by the Government or they must be an Associated Member of the Institution of Engineers of India.

OPSC AEE Recruitment 2020: Age Limit

Must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 32 years on the 1st Day of January 2020.

OPSC AEE Recruitment 2020: Application Fees

Candidates should pay Rs 500/- as application fees. The application fees are non-refundable and non-adjustable.

