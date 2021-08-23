NIOT Recruitment 2021: Pay scale around Rs 1 lakh; 237 Project Scientist, Research Fellow vacancies

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apply at niot.res.in till September 13

NIOT Recruitment 2021: The National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Chennai has released a recruitment notification for Project Scientist, Research Fellow, other vacancies. There are in total 237 vacant posts, and the selected candidates will get a remuneration around Rs 78,000. The candidates can apply on the official website- niot.res.in till September 13.

Vacancy details:

There are in total 237 vacancies of project assistant-1, project scientific assistant, research associate, junior research fellow (JRF).

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the Project Scientist posts will not be more than 45 years. For post wise details on age limit, please check the official notification.

Pay scale:

The candidates selected for the Project Scientist posts will get a pay scale of around Rs 78,000, Junior Research Fellow- Rs 31,000.

For details on post wise pay scale, please check the official notification.

Selection procedure:

The candidates will be selected for the posts of Project Scientists and Research Fellows on the basis of interviews.

For details on NIOT recruitment, please visit the website- niot.res.in.