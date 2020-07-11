Image Source : PIXABAY NHM Karnataka Recruitment 2020: Apply online for 1356 posts, get paid up to 24000/month

Looking for a job at National Health Mission? Here is good news as the NHM Karnataka has invited application for the post of Nurse Mid-Level Healthcare Providers (MLHPs). NHM Karnataka online application are available on the official website of Govt of Karnataka i.e. karunadu.karnataka.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through online mode on or before 21 July 2020.

Details about the job:

Name of the posts: Nurse Mid-Level Healthcare Provider (MLHP)

Number of posts: 1356 Posts

Starting date for submission of application: 24 June 2020

Last date for submission of application form: July 21, 2020 (5:00 pm)

Salary: Consolidated remuneration of Rs.24200/- + up to Rs.8000/- (incentive based on performance) per month.

Educational Qualifications: B.Sc Nursing/Post Basic B.Sc Nursing from a recognized/University Registered with State Nursing Council recognized by KNC/INC.

Only those candidates who have passed Kannada subject in matriculation standard are eligible to apply.

How to apply: Candidates can apply for recruitment to the posts through the official website karnataka.gov.in of NHM Karnataka from 24 June to 21 July 2020 (5:00 pm).

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination.

Nurse Age Limit:

35 years in case of General category.

40 years in case of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes and Category-I.

38 years in case of candidates belonging to Category-II (a), II (b), III (a) and III (b) of other backward classes.

40 years in case of Ex-serviceman, war widow, physical Challenge Persons

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage