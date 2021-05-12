NABARD Office Attendant result 2020 released, here's how to download score card

Image Source : FILE NABARD Office Attendant result 2020 available to download at nabard.org

NABARD Office Attendant result 2020: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has released the result of the office attendant exam. The candidates appeared in the exam can check and download the score card through the website- nabard.org. The cut-off marks for both the prelims and mains exam are also available now.

The prelims exam was held on February 2, and the main exam conducted on March 14 last year.

NABARD Office Attendant result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- nabard.org

Step 2: Click on the 'office attendant' exam result link

Step 3: Enter the log-in credentials- user id and password

Step 4: Score card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The prelims, mains exam result will be available online till June 10, the candidates can download the score card through the website- nabard.org.