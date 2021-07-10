MPPSC recruitment 2021: Apply for 63 Assistant Manager posts, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE MPPSC recruitment exam will be held on October 24

MPPSC recruitment 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, MPPSC has invited applications for 63 Assistant Manager posts in Public Health and Family Welfare Department. The interested candidates can apply online through the website- mponline.gov.in till August 15.

The application process will commence from July 16.

MPPSC recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 63

Category wise vacancy details

General category- 17

SC- 10

ST- 13

OBC- 17

EWS- 6

Eligibility criteria:

Education qualifications: Candidates having Bachelor/ Master's degree in Public Health Management/ Hospital Management can apply for the posts.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 40 years. The reserved category candidates will get age relaxations.

Selection process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and interview. The exam will be held on October 24, candidates can download hall ticket from October 10.

Application fee: The candidates belong to general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 1000, while Rs 500 for reserved category candidates.

For details on recruitment process, candidates need to visit the official websites- mponline.gov.in, mppscdemo.in.

