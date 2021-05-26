LPU's 'Fashion School' records 100% placement amid pandemic

Image Source : LPU.IN LPU's 'Fashion School' records 100% placement

The Lovely Professional University's School of Fashion has recorded 100 per cent placement amid the pandemic slowdown. The top recruiters in the virtual placement are- Reliance Industries Limited, Khadi India, Under Armour, ORION, US POLO ASSAN, Novica, Kabir Leathers, Hind Rubber, Samarth Lifestyle.

According to the varsity, the students have been selected for the posts of Fashion Designers and Sample coordinators in garment export houses and manufacturing houses, Fashion Stylist, Fashion Merchandisers, Production Managers, Graphic Designers, etc.

Bhaskar Mitra, Dean of School of Fashion, said, "It gives me great pleasure that all our students have already been placed; despite the ongoing pandemic. This is the result of our focus on building a deep industry connection and thereby helping our students to develop skills that are in sync with the demands of the industry. I wish the very best to our outgoing batch and am hopeful that the time they spent at LPU will play a big role in helping them move ahead in their careers.”

Apart from employability, skills and career prospects, the students get opportunities globally to explore, like- credit transfer, semester exchange in the USA, Canada, Australia and European countries.