Lok Sabha Recruitment 2021: Pay scale over Rs 60,000; apply for Content Writer, Social Media Marketing posts

Lok Sabha Recruitment 2021: The Lok Sabha Secretariat has released a recruitment notification inviting interested candidates to apply for the posts of consultants on a contractual basis. The candidates will be hired on a contractual basis for a year, which might be extended upto 2 years, following the satisfactory performance.

"These Consultant(s) shall be engaged to look after the work related to speeches, talking points, messages, social media accounts and any other miscellaneous work relating to the Lok Sabha Secretariat. These Consultant(s) shall not be treated as employees borne on the regular cadre of the Lok Sabha Secretariat for any purpose," Lok Sabha notification mentioned.

The selected candidates will get a pay scale as high as Rs 65,000, the remuneration will vary post wise. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies till October 11. "The consultants shall be engaged initially for a period of 01 year, which may be extended subject to satisfactory performance for 2 more years. Their services shall be terminated without notice in case the performance is found to be unsatisfactory," the official notification read.

Lok Sabha Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total Vacancies: 11

Post wise vacancies

Social Media Marketing (Senior Consultant): 1 post

Social Media Marketing (Junior Consultant): 1 post

Senior Content Writer/Media Analyst (Hindi): 1 post

Junior Content Writer (Hindi): 1 post

Junior Content Writer (English): 1 post

Social Media Marketing (Junior Associate): 5 posts

Manager (Events): 1 post

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: The candidates with Bachelor's degree and minimum work experience for a year can apply for the vacant posts. For post wise details on eligibility criteria, please check the official notification.

Age limit: The candidates attaining an age between 22 to 58 years can apply for the vacancies.

Pay scale: The candidates selected for the post of Social Media Marketing (Senior Consultant) will get a remunertaion of Rs 65,000, Social Media Marketing (Junior Consultant)- Rs 35,000, Senior Content Writer/Media Analyst (Hindi)- Rs 45,000, Junior Content Writer (Hindi)- Rs 35,000, Junior Content Writer (English)- Rs 35,000, Social Media Marketing (Junior Associate)- Rs 30,000, Manager (Events)- Rs 50,000.

The candidates will get health cover, but will not be entitled to transport, telephone facilities, residential accommodation.

How to apply: The candidates can send their applications in a prescribed format to- "Administration Branch-I, Room No. 619, Lok Sabha Secretariat, Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi – 110001". "The applicants shall send their applications within a period of 21 days from the date of issue of this advertisement i.e. the last date of receipt of applications will be reckoned as 11.10.2021," Lok Sabha notification mentioned.

For details on Lok Sabha recruitment, please visit the website- .

