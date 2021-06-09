Ladakh reserves govt jobs for locals, recruitment notification released

Image Source : PTI/ FILE According to the notification, ""No person shall be qualified for appointment to the service unless the person is a Resident of the Union Territory of Ladakh."

All government jobs in the Union Territory of Ladakh will now be reserved for locals under the newly formulated Union Territory of Ladakh Employment (Subordinate) Service Recruitment Rules 2021. Department of Information and Public Relations, Kargil through its official twitter account informed, "Lieutenant Governor, Ladakh notifies Employment (Subordinate) Service Recruitment Rules for Ladakh UT, reserving jobs exclusively for the locals."

According to the notification issued on Monday by the Ladakh administration, "No person shall be qualified for appointment to the service unless the person is a Resident of the Union Territory of Ladakh. Provided that this rule shall not apply to persons alloted service in Union Territory of Ladakh unless provisions of Section 89(2) of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, or such Rules as may be prescribed by the Administration". Nothing in the new rules will affect reservations and other concessions to be provided for SC/STs and other special category of individuals."

The notification also underlined that persons who have already been appointed substantively to a post in the cadre of Jammu and Kashmir Employment (Subordinate) Service and finally allotted for service in the Union territory of Ladakh in accordance with the provisions of section 89(2) of the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019, shall be deemed to have been appointed to the service at the initial constitution.

Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur during a meeting with department officials on Tuesday stressed the need for each department to set a target for annual job creation and stated that the IT department may involve local computer proficient youth for operating call centres and CSCs across Ladakh.

